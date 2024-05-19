Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Essential Utilities by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WTRG opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

