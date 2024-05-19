Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDTX has been the topic of several other reports. WBB Securities reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $29.60.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 670.54%. The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -13.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 71.6% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

