Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCLI Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

