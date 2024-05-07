Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($15.70) price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,300 ($16.33) to GBX 1,381 ($17.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.45) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.84) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.22) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,346.20 ($16.91).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
