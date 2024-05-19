Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance
Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.50.
About Calithera Biosciences
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calithera Biosciences
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.