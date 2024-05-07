Shell (LON:SHEL) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,800 ($47.74) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHEL. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.69) to GBX 2,950 ($37.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.46) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.69) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,109.78 ($39.07).

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,858.50 ($35.91) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,696.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,595.77. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,214 ($27.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,952 ($37.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34. The company has a market capitalization of £183.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,264.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,778.76%.

In other news, insider Sinead Gorman acquired 18,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,494 ($31.33) per share, with a total value of £455,803.44 ($572,617.39). In related news, insider Charles Roxburgh purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,552 ($32.06) per share, with a total value of £76,560 ($96,180.90). Also, insider Sinead Gorman purchased 18,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,494 ($31.33) per share, for a total transaction of £455,803.44 ($572,617.39). 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

