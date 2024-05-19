Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.67.

Several research firms have commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 52,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 581,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,742,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

