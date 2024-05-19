Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

