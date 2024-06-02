PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in PPL by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 13,891.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640,696 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PPL by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,396,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,852 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PPL by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,237,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,624,000 after acquiring an additional 592,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PPL by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,850,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,405,000 after acquiring an additional 45,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

