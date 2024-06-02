Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.24

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.24 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 75.92 ($0.97). Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 75.62 ($0.97), with a volume of 390,856,202 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 85 ($1.09) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,890.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

In other news, insider Luka Mucic acquired 2,460,000 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,722,000 ($2,199,233.72). In related news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 823,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £568,215 ($725,689.66). Also, insider Luka Mucic bought 2,460,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,722,000 ($2,199,233.72). 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

