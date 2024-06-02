Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 3,892 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 317,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Avantor were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Avantor by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Avantor by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

