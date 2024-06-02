Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Textron were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 24,253 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 563,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,285,000 after purchasing an additional 246,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $87.61 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

