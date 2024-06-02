Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ameren were worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 100,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 61,073 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,900 shares of company stock worth $931,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.70.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

