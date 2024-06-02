TFO Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 44,500.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $197.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $263.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.45.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.56.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

