Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 17,486 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,486 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jabil were worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,660,000 after buying an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $1,146,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $3,733,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Jabil Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $118.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.42 and a 200-day moving average of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.65 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 2.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

