Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Okta were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $88.68 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.48.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

