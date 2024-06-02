Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,210 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in MarketAxess by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in MarketAxess by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,041 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 28,547.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $9,715,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in MarketAxess by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 272,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,910,000 after acquiring an additional 62,736 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.6 %

MKTX opened at $198.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.60 and its 200-day moving average is $233.46. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.46 and a 1-year high of $297.97. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.47%.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.