Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,986 shares of company stock valued at $16,922,971. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.0 %

DECK opened at $1,093.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $888.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $810.61. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $464.25 and a 52 week high of $1,095.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.