Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

VCTR has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.57.

VCTR stock opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Victory Capital by 237.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2,335.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 158,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 152,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 85.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,954 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Victory Capital by 8.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

