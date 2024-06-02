Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,324 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $15,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHH stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.49. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $86.72.

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

In related news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $140,501.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at $676,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

