TFO Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 40,300.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $331.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.24. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.50 and a fifty-two week high of $344.61.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

