Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $15.80 Million Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 146,413 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of EQT worth $15,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in EQT by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 231,651 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 231,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 77,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,865,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,421,000 after buying an additional 519,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $8,223,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

EQT opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.09.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

