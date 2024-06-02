Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $169.85

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$169.85 and traded as high as C$173.69. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$173.50, with a volume of 2,249,381 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$184.50.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$173.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$169.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

