MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.93

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.93 and traded as high as C$16.15. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$16.15, with a volume of 44,350 shares trading hands.

MCAN Mortgage Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.94. The firm has a market cap of C$611.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Get MCAN Mortgage alerts:

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 62.03%. Equities analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.5108359 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Announces Dividend

About MCAN Mortgage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

(Get Free Report)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.