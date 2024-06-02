Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.08

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.08 and traded as high as C$5.65. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$5.60, with a volume of 417,239 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLE shares. Cormark boosted their target price on Valeura Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Valeura Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$580.50 million, a PE ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.10.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of C$201.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$234.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.5466667 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Sean Guest sold 169,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.85, for a total transaction of C$822,436.31. In related news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$466,450.00. Also, Director William Sean Guest sold 169,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.85, for a total value of C$822,436.31. Insiders have sold a total of 1,264,571 shares of company stock worth $6,808,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

