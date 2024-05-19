Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

BTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.64.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $114.85 million for the quarter. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 728,804 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

