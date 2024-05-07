GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at National Bankshares

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GFL. CIBC boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. ATB Capital upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.89.

