Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) PT Lowered to GBX 100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 104 ($1.31) to GBX 100 ($1.26) in a report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 156.67 ($1.97).

Get Dowlais Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DWL

Dowlais Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Dowlais Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Dowlais Group stock opened at GBX 80.25 ($1.01) on Friday. Dowlais Group has a twelve month low of GBX 74.45 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 148 ($1.86). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.38. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Dowlais Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. Dowlais Group’s payout ratio is -1,111.11%.

Insider Activity at Dowlais Group

In other news, insider Shali Vasudeva acquired 24,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £19,856.30 ($24,945.10). In related news, insider Shali Vasudeva bought 24,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £19,856.30 ($24,945.10). Also, insider Roberto Fioroni acquired 167,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £135,414.99 ($170,119.33). 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dowlais Group

(Get Free Report)

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.