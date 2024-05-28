Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 91,486.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,548 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,804,000 after buying an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.15. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $112.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

