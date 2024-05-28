Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 240 to GBX 260. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hochschild Mining traded as high as GBX 179.60 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 179.40 ($2.29), with a volume of 2566559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.60 ($2.20).

HOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 170 ($2.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 170 ($2.17).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £922.13 million, a PE ratio of -2,207.50, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

