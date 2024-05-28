Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.97. The company had a trading volume of 96,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,521. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $184.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.05. The company has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

