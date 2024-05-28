Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$91.00 to C$102.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B traded as high as C$92.03 and last traded at C$91.00, with a volume of 77353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$90.98.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on BBD.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$65.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.15.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
