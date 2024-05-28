Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $15.91 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,279 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $15,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,413.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 645,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,969,000 after purchasing an additional 634,244 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,033,000 after purchasing an additional 544,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,658,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after buying an additional 448,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,692,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,599,000 after buying an additional 212,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 276,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 158,957 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,886. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

