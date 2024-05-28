Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,746,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $206,912,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.04. The company had a trading volume of 320,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,163. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

