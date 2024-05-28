Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4,404.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $217.43. The company had a trading volume of 980,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,704,007. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.18 and a 200 day moving average of $197.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.