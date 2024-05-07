Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Lowered to GBX 790 at Barclays

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 800 ($10.05) to GBX 790 ($9.92) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.36) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.05) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.42) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 792 ($9.95).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LRE

Lancashire Price Performance

Lancashire Dividend Announcement

Shares of LRE stock opened at GBX 596 ($7.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 616.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 616.74. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 525 ($6.60) and a one year high of GBX 690 ($8.67).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.86%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,523.81%.

About Lancashire

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.