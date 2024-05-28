Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Lowered by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PM traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $100.01. The company had a trading volume of 289,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,512. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average is $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.