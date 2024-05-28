Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Trading Down 3% on Analyst Downgrade

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) was down 3% during trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $135.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Elastic traded as low as $101.30 and last traded at $101.81. Approximately 109,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,264,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.95.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,514,000 after acquiring an additional 380,694 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $25,660,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,279,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Elastic Stock Down 2.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 228.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
