Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 379 Shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 383,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38,809 shares during the period.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VALQ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,893. The company has a market cap of $213.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Company Profile

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

