Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 668 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3,359.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,602,000 after buying an additional 1,015,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 18.5% during the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 374,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

