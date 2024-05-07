Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Gran Tierra Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.21 million, a PE ratio of 88.81 and a beta of 1.53. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $154.94 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

