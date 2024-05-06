BCK Capital Management LP Takes $986,000 Position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III makes up 1.0% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.36% of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Terrapin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Terrapin Asset Management LLC now owns 123,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,523,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 556,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

TRTL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.84. 1,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,322. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Profile

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

