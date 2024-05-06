JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Acquired by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 134.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,576 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.88% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPME. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5,281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA JPME traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.13. 12,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.17. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $99.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.87.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.