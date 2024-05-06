SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $17,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 142,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.67. 763,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,636. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

