Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New $304,000 Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 47,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,255,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,465,000 after purchasing an additional 238,424 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 219,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,888,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 99,783 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $7.26. 3,321,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,404,919. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -726.00 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.