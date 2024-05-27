Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Buys Shares of 40,529 Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cipher Mining by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,968,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 564,956 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.09. 6,700,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,111,738. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

