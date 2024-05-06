Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes $98,000 Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 45.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

DHT Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DHT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.62. 2,200,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of -0.34. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. DHT had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

DHT Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.