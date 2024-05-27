30,978 Shares in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Purchased by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.83. 18,558,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,267,139. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. Iris Energy Limited has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IREN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

