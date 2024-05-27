10,212 Shares in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Bought by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,348. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

