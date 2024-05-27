Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $151,000 in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,812 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Transocean by 1,489.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RIG traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.77. 10,412,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,533,482. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

Insider Activity at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Transocean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

